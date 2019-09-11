Vietnam’s startup ecosystem introduced in RoK

The event, which saw the participation of more than 200 venture capital funds and starts up from the RoK, was jointly held the Vietnamese Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), Vietnam Silicon Valley, organisers of Techfest Vietnam – the largest annual event for Vietnam’s startup community, and Seoul Venture Incubator.



On November 6, Vietnam Startup Roadshow in Korea 2019 also came to the RoK’s southern port city of Busan.



The event has helped Vietnamese businesses, startup support centres, competent agencies and policy makers learn more about cutting-edge startup ecosystems in the world.



Pham Hong Quat, head of the MoST’s Investment Department, told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) that after the RoK, Techfest Vietnam will be held in Singapore next month, adding the RoK and Singapore are the first stops of Techfest Vietnam in Asia.



It is set to introduce Vietnam’s innovative startup ecosystem and capacity of Vietnamese startups that have won domestic awards to international investors, he said.