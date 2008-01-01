VIETNAMESE
Vietnam’s activities on islands in East Sea completely normal: diplomat
PM stresses human resource development for industrial revolution
President Quang meets overseas Vietnamese ahead of Tet
Strengthening supply chain for growth in manufacturing
Keeping food safe this TET holiday season
VOV.VN - The Tet (Lunar New Year) is a time of joy and celebration, but as with any holiday season that involves eating, drinking and travelling— the risk of exposure to food poisoning or other foodborne illness is heightened.
Way too much supply deflating natural rubber market
Institutional reforms hastened by EVFTA
Most impressive real estate projects among top three developers
Businesses encouraged to take actions for consumer rights
Conference discusses challenges of Vietnam-EU free trade pact
Vietnamese PM highlights impacts of Industry 4.0 in Davos
Impacts of the fourth industrial revolution on governments, businesses and people were highlighted by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc when he attended a session as part of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
Spanish King highlights Vietnam as important partner in Asia-Pacific
King of Spain Felipe VI has described Vietnam as one of the important and prioritising partners of his country in the Asian-Pacific and Southeast Asian regions.-
Vietnam’s activities on islands in East Sea completely normal: diplomat
Vietnam, Laos enjoy growing ties in 2016
President pays pre-Tet visit to Mekong Delta localities
Party chief lauds border guard force’s efforts
Cambodian officials extend New Year greetings to Long An
French kiwifruit approved for import into Vietnam
VOV.VN - The Vietnam Fruit and Vegetables Association has unveiled that fresh kiwifruit from France have been approved for import and will soon be hitting supermarket shelves across the country.
TH True Milk to meet shoppers’ huge appetite for organics
VOV.VN - Organics, is one of the fastest-growing categories in food sales in Vietnam and one for which the TH True Milk Group has plans to become a major player.
Institutional reforms hastened by EVFTA
Power tariff likely to keep unchanged this year
Keeping food safe this TET holiday season
Most impressive real estate projects among top three developers
AkzoNobel launches global chemicals start-up challenge
Warehouse fire sends plumes of smoke over HCM City
VOV.VN - Firefighters battled a massive 10-alarm blaze on Saturday (Jan. 21) at a warehouse in the Tang Nhon Phu Street, District 9 area of Ho Chi Minh City that sent clouds of smoke over the metropolitan area.
In photos: Gridlock as Hanoi prepares for TET holidays
VOV.VN - As millions of Hanoians all prepare to go on TET holiday at the same time, every drivers’ worst nightmare became a reality on January 20, as chaos ruled the roadways throughout the capital city.
A new chapter in Vietnam quest for safe blood
OVs in Czech Republic celebrate Lunar New Year
Deputy PM picks cheap airport renovation plan
Art programme welcomes OVs to homeland spring
Danang to invest US$70 million on new public bus network
Miss Vietnam My Linh bids farewell to ‘Year of the Monkey’
VOV.VN - Reigning Miss Vietnam My Linh looked sensational on the evening of January 20 at a farewell to the Year of the Monkey concert in Ho Chi Minh City appearing with her two runners up Thanh Tu and Thuy Dung.
Tien Dat represents Vietnam at Mister International 2017
VOV.VN - Nguyen Tien Dat has been selected by the Department of Performing Arts to represent Vietnam at Mister International 2017 (February 5-15) in Thailand, reports the Zing online newspaper.
Red carp village earns big during Kitchen Gods fest
Tet event celebrates Vietnam's ancient folk paintings
Vietnamese, Japanese co-production to be aired
Hue: Neu pole planted to salute Lunar New Year
Korea Corner opens at Hanoi University
Colourful blossoms in flower gardens ahead of Tet
