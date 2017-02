Keeping food safe this TET holiday season

VOV.VN - Every spring a maelstrom of pandemonium breaks out in the northern province of Vinh Phuc as revellers scramble for phet (a lucky ball) at the annual Da Cau Cuop Phet Festival.

VOV.VN - It is said that the first lunar month in Vietnam is for celebrations. A myriad of cultural, historical and religious events are held after the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.