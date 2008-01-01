VOV Online Newspaper

Keeping food safe this TET holiday season

Keeping food safe this TET holiday season

VOV.VN - The Tet (Lunar New Year) is a time of joy and celebration, but as with any holiday season that involves eating, drinking and travelling— the risk of exposure to food poisoning or other foodborne illness is heightened.

Politics

Vietnamese PM highlights impacts of Industry 4.0 in Davos

Vietnamese PM highlights impacts of Industry 4.0 in Davos

Impacts of the fourth industrial revolution on governments, businesses and people were highlighted by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc when he attended a session as part of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Economy

Society

Warehouse fire sends plumes of smoke over HCM City

Warehouse fire sends plumes of smoke over HCM City

VOV.VN - Firefighters battled a massive 10-alarm blaze on Saturday (Jan. 21) at a warehouse in the Tang Nhon Phu Street, District 9 area of Ho Chi Minh City that sent clouds of smoke over the metropolitan area.

Culture

Photos

Radio & TV

Travel

Sports

Your Vietnam

VOV-home-300x600