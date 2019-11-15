Korean media praise Vietnam’s performance against UAE

Head coach Park Hang-seo (third from left) and Vietnamese players express gratitude to home fans at My Dinh National Stadium after the match

Vietnam defeated group favourites the UAE 1-0 thanks to Nguyen Tien Linh’s wonder goal in the 44th minute. With this result, the squad lead Group G with 10 points after four matches while Malaysia beat Thailand 2-1 in Kuala Lumpur the same day.The Chosun Ilbo newspaper ran an article titled “Park Hang-seo helps Vietnam defeat UAE 1-0”, commenting on the changes in Vietnam’s line-up for the match.Meanwhile, the Hankook Ilbo newspaper commended Tien Linh, noting that the Vietnamese forward landed a brilliant shot from almost 32 metres which left the UAE’s goalkeeper with no chance.Sport Seoul and SpoTV News said Vietnam are inching closer to the third round of the qualifiers. If they retain their lead, Vietnam will make history for winning a slot in the World Cup’s third qualifying round for the first time.The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) earlier said the match between Vietnam and the higher-ranked UAE is among “six matches to watch out for” in the Asian qualifiers of the day.Vietnam earlier defeated Indonesia and Malaysia, and drew with Thailand in Group G.Vietnam will face Thailand in Hanoi on November 19.