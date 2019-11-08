Vietnamese Ambassador lays flowers in Essex to commemorate 39 victims

Vietnam’s Ambassador to the UK and Northern Ireland Tran Ngoc An is in attendance Ambassador An writes in the book of condolences and expresses his deepest sorrow to the friends and families of the victims. The diplomat also states that relevant Vietnamese agencies will work closely with authorities in the UK to conduct necessary citizen protection measures. Furthermore, the families of the victims will be provided with help to bring the victims’ remains home at the earliest possible opportunity. The Vietnamese Ambassador also extends his thanks to the UK side for their active co-operation. Ambassador An joins with members of the Vietnamese Association in the UK and overseas Vietnamese as they lay flowers to commemorate the 39 Vietnamese victims in Mulberry Gardens outside of the Council’s offices. A few days previously, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had come to pay his respects to the Vietnamese victims of the incident. Members of the Vietnamese Association in the UK also plan to hold a concert on November 24 in order to raise funds to support the families of the victims.

