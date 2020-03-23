Three new cases for novel coronavirus come from HCM City

Samples were taken from each of the patients and were later confirmed as positive tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus by the Ho Chi Minh City Pasteur Institute.

The 119th patient is a 29-year-old male from the United States who resides in Binh Thanh district of Ho Chi Minh City. The man regularly travelled between Vietnam and other neighbouring countries such as Indonesia and Thailand from March 1-15.

He eventually returned to Vietnam on March 15 and began to display signs of a fever, a cough, and a sore throat on March 19 before later being admitted to FV Hospital for quarantine and treatment.

The 120th patient, 27-year-old male Canadian national, residing in district 2. He works locally as a foreign language teacher and had recently come into close contact with the 91st patient.

He was transferred to Cu Chi field hospital to be quarantined and receive treatment after initially displaying symptoms of fever and dry cough on March 21.

The 121st patient is a 58-year-old male Vietnamese national who lives in Tan Binh district. The patient and his wife had been travelling to the country from New York in the US, beginning their journey on March 18 by taking ANA airline’s flight NH831 which transited at Narita airport in Japan before landing at Tan Son Nhat International Airport on March 19.

Upon arrival in the southern city, the patient and his wife were transferred to an isolation zone in Can Gio district. The following day on March 20, the patient began to show clinical symptoms of the COVID-19, including a fever without coughing and shortness of breath.

He was immediately placed in isolation under strict surveillance at the Can Gio District Health Center.

At present, the country has so far recorded 121 cases of the COVID-19 infection, of which 17 have made a full recovery and been discharged from hospital. The remaining patients are currently receiving treatment at hospitals throughout the country.