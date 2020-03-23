First doctor infected with COVID-19, total hits 116

The 114th patient is a 19-year old male Vietnamese national who resides in Hoang Mai district of Hanoi. He had been studying in the Netherlands and returned to Vietnam on March 15 on flight SQ176.

The patient was admitted to the National Tropical Diseases Hospital in Dong Anh district after displaying symptoms such as a high temperature of 38 degrees Celsius along with a sore throat on March 19.

His samples were then tested by the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases on March 21 with the results coming back positive for the COVID-19, subsequently being confirmed by the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology.

The 115th case is a 44 -year- old female Vietnamese national who lives in the Czech Republic. She is the daughter of the 94th COVID-19 patient and arrived at Noi Bai International Airport on flight SU290 along with her mother on March 18.

After landing in the country, she was immediately transferred to a concentrated isolation facility in Bac Giang province alongside her mother, with screening results coming back negative on March 18 by the Hanoi Center for Disease Control.

Her sample then tested positive for the novel coronavirus following tests done by the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases and the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology.

The 116th patient is a 29-year-old Vietnamese doctor who has been treating coronavirus infected patients at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases Hospital in Dong Anh district.

He tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus on March 21 after starting to show symptoms of sore throat, cough, muscle ache, and fever over the course of March 19-20.

Medical workers who had been working alongside the infected doctor were then placed under supervision, with their samples showing negative results for the virus on March 21.

At present, all COVID-19 patients are being isolated and under treatment at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases where they remain in stable health condition.