COVID-19: First free hand-washing station installed in Hanoi

People were encouraged to join the hand-washing dance “Ghen Co Vy” (Jealous Coronavirus) – which has been praised on the “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”, an American late-night talk and news satire television programme. (Screenshot photo)

The inauguration ceremony was jointly held by the Central Commitee of the Vietnam Youth Federation, the National Institute of Occupational and Environmental Health under the Ministry of Health, and the Unilever International Co., Ltd.People were encouraged to join the hand-washing dance "Ghen Co Vy" (Jealous Coronavirus) – which has been praised on the US magazine Billboard and the “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”, an American late-night talk and news satire television programme.The programme aims to build 100 free hand-washing stations in public places such as bus stations and tourist sites nationwide.On March 23 morning, as many as 20 hand-washing stations were installed in crowded places in Hanoi. Each could serve over 1,000 people per day.On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh Youth Union Central Committee handed over VND383 million (US$16,476) to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee in support of the anti-coronvirus efforts.The Central Commitee of the Vietnam Youth Federation presented medical supplies to the Hanoi Capital High Command.