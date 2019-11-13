Vietnam rejects China’s statement on sovereignty over Truong Sa

Vietnamese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang

Vietnamese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang made the statement in response to reporters’ question on November 13.“In this regard, Vietnam has repeatedly stated that it has sufficient historical and legal evidence to prove its sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa archipelagoes in line with international law. Historical reality has proven this,” she said.The spokesperson reiterated Vietnam’s consistent stance that all international disputes, including those relating to sovereignty over Hoang Sa and Truong Sa, must be settled by peaceful measures in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter.Vietnam wishes that China will join efforts in developing the bilateral relationship and maintaining peace, security and stability in the region, Hang said.