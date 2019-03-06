Vietnam, Japan hold seventh Strategic Partnership Dialogue

The two sides outlined specific orientations and measures to develop their extensive strategic partnership in a more pragmatic and effective manner, especially in politics-diplomacy, national defence and security.

They underscored the need to maintain regular exchange visits and meetings at all levels, and increase the efficiency of the existing dialogue mechanisms, thereby helping deepening mutual political trust and understanding.



They agreed to step up cooperation at regional and international forums, boost their closer coordination to enhance collaboration between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Japan, in the context that Vietnam is the coordinator of the ASEAN-Japan relations for 2018-2021 and will take on the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2020.



With regard to the East Sea issue, they stressed the significance of ensuring peace, security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight, not using or threatening to use force, pushing ahead with the settlement of disputes by peaceful measures in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, fully respecting diplomatic and legal processes, effectively and fully realizing the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), and soon reaching a pragmatic, legally-binding and effective Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).



The two sides noted with pleasure the outcomes of the dialogue and consented to hold the next round in Japan in 2020.