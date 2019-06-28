Vietnam attaches importance to developing all-around partnership with US

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang

“Bilateral relations have progressed in all aspects, particularly in economic-trade-investment relations. With the view that the two economies can supplement each other, Vietnam desires to boost free and fair economic-trade-investment ties with the US on the basis of mutual benefit,” the official said.

She went on to say that in that spirit, Vietnam has made great efforts to improve the trade balance between the two countries, by increasing the import of products which are in the US’ strength and needed by Vietnam, ameliorating the investment and business environment, offering favourable conditions for US firms which want to operate in Vietnam, and incentivizing Vietnamese businesses to invest and do business in the US.

Vietnam has carried out a score of measures to curb and prevent trade frauds and the export of foreign goods disguised as Vietnam-made goods to other markets.

Vietnam and the US regularly hold discussions through available mechanisms such as the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) to form a long-term and comprehensive cooperative strategy, further strengthen bilateral economic, trade and investment relations and timely deal with arising problems, the spokesperson said.