Vietnamese rice product wins award for World’s Best Rice

Vietnamese representatives receive the World’s Best Rice 2019 award

Organised by the Rice Trader, the 11th Annual World’s Best Rice Contest took place in Manila, the Philippines, on November 12.

The competition’s jury board was made up of several international chefs who judged each submission by inspecting their visual aspects, as well as performing a sensory evaluation of each rice product, including in the pre-cooked and cooked stage.

The win represents the first time that a type of Vietnamese rice has been named as the world’s best following 10 seasons of the contest.

Second place was claimed by a rice product from Thailand, a type that had previously been crowned the World’s Best Rice five times. Previous winners also include a Cambodian rice which has claimed first place four times, while a type of rice from the United States has been placed first twice.

Earlier, ST24 rice also won first prize during the first Vietnam Rice Contest held by Vietnam Food Administration on November 4.

As a specialty of Soc Trang province, ST24 rice is bred from a variety of famous domestic rice varieties by a high-quality rice production team based in Soc Trang and led by engineer Ho Quang Cua.